Good News For Pune: Significant Railway Projects In Focus As Murlidhar Mohol Meets Ashwini Vaishnaw | X/@mohol_murlidhar

Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol took to X (formerly Twitter) late on Thursday and shared details about his meeting with Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw in the national capital.

Mohol, who is the Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation, stated that they discussed multiple development prospects for railways in the Pune division, including the revamping of Pune Railway Station.

— Murlidhar Mohol (@mohol_murlidhar) August 1, 2024

"Called on Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw ji at Rail Bhavan, New Delhi. Multiple development prospects pertaining to Railways such as ‘Pune-Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Services’, ‘Pune-Lonavala Railway line expansion’, ‘Pune-Ahilyanagar Railway Connectivity’, ‘Grand revamping of Pune Railway Station’, ‘Development of new terminal at Uruli’ were discussed," Mohol wrote.

He added, "Importantly, Railway Minister today announced the Vande Bharat Metro Services, aimed at connecting major cities across the nation. In that regard, I immediately put forth the request to consider Vande Bharat Metro Services from Pune to cities like Nashik, Solapur, Mumbai, etc."

"Truly heartened by Ashwini Vaishnaw ji’s keen interest in the development of railway infrastructure in and around Pune, as he outlined the vision of PM Narendra Modi ji and instructed concerned officials to expedite the implementation of these development works," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader further wrote.