'Golden Period For Those Thinking, Acting Out Of Box': Industrialist Ram Bhogale At Avishkar 2024 |

Renowned industrialist Ram Bhogale expressed his thoughts on the significance of creativity and imagination for individual progress, particularly in the realm of education. Speaking at the inauguration of the 'Avishkar Festival' held at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) on January 5 and 6, Bhogale highlighted the importance of thinking outside the box for students in the present era.

The festival saw participation from 370 teams comprising 567 researchers. 48 teams out of the total participants were selected for the state-level Avishkar festival.

"Man is the only social animal who uses his creativity and imagination for his progress. In the present era, the student who thinks, researches, and acts outside the box will have a golden period ahead," opined Bhogale.

Royalties to researchers is very low: Bhogale

Bhogale further stated, "Our education system still emphasises examinations, results, and percentages. An industrialist is someone who brings innovation through imagination; a university degree alone is not necessary. There are examples of individuals who did complete formal education yet became successful businessmen. The rate of providing royalties to researchers is very low in Indian universities and colleges. Therefore, it is crucial to foster appropriate collaborations among universities."

The inauguration presided over by Vice Chancellor Dr Suresh Gosavi, witnessed the lighting of the traditional lamp by the dignitaries, including members of the management council and other esteemed personalities.

Dr Gosavi urged students and researchers to think differently, recognising the significance of drawing inspiration from rural traditions. He highlighted the evolution from traditional metal-surfaced utensils to modern non-stick cookware as an example of innovative research.

Dr Ankush Kadam emphasised the need for researchers to grasp fundamental scientific concepts to generate innovative ideas, while Dr Gajanan Sanap highlighted the role of festivals like Avishkar in fostering a research culture and scientific temperament.

The panel of judges for the festival included Dr Pavitra Patil, Dr Sagar Delekar, Dr. Praveen Wakale, Dr Manaoj Gawande, and Dr Vikas Humbe. The proceedings were conducted by Parag Hase, and Dr Beena Sengar proposed a vote of thanks.