Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Commissioner G Srikanth Evaluates Progress At Safari Park In Mitmita | Sourced

The Commissioner and Administrator of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), G Srikanth, conducted an extensive inspection of the ongoing Safari Park construction at Mitmita on Friday. During the inspection, he issued crucial directives aimed at enhancing visitor experiences at the park.



Highlighting the need for visitor convenience, Srikanth emphasised the provision of e-vehicles, cycles, and chargeable bicycles to facilitate easy mobility within the park. He also stressed the importance of implementing an online booking system and a mobile app for ticket reservations to manage crowds at the ticket counters effectively.





Addressing the facilities within the park, he discussed the strategic placement of amenities like the food plaza and souvenir shop. Detailed discussions ensued regarding provisions for the tiger safari, water facilities, and the plantation of saplings.



The inspection involved key officials, including Additional Commissioner Saurabh Joshi, City Engineer AB Deshmukh, Smart City Additional CEO Arun Shinde, and Assistant Commissioner Sanjay Suradkar, along with contractors and employees.



The Safari Park's master plan encompasses a 50-hectare area at Mitmita, aiming to accommodate approximately 500 animals across 60 species. The estimated cost for this extensive development amounts to ₹145 crore, and the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Smart City Development Corporation is spearheading the project's implementation.