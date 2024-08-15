 Glamowell Extravaganza In Pune Promotes Work-Life Balance Through Harnessing Inner Energy
The event, organised by Proluxe Glamowell, took place from August 8 to 11 and featured rallies across Pune aimed at promoting harmony between glamour and health in today’s hectic lifestyle

Press ReleaseUpdated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 12:58 PM IST
In an address during the 'Proluxe Gala 2024: The Glamowell Extravaganza,' Dr Prachiti Punde, Founder and Director of Proluxe Productions and Mrs Universe Tolerance, highlighted the significance of achieving work-life balance by tapping into one's inner energy. The event, organised by Proluxe Glamowell, took place from August 8 to 11 and featured rallies across Pune aimed at promoting harmony between glamour and health in today’s hectic lifestyle.

Dr Punde encouraged participants to control impulsive desires and negative thoughts by reflecting on their inner strengths, which she believes can lead to improved physical and mental well-being. The four-day rally, which started at the Proluxe and Glamowell headquarters in Baner, saw the active participation of hundreds of citizens as it moved through key locations in the city.

article-image

During the rallies, Dr Punde shared practical tips on simplifying life, urging students and professionals alike to conserve their inner energy to maintain a balanced life. She also offered insights on managing muscle pain and mental stress using acupressure techniques and the innovative Glamowell approach, particularly aimed at the youth who are increasingly absorbed in the digital world.

The event was graced by notable figures who witnessed Dr Punde’s demonstration of exercises designed to foster self-reliance and problem-solving. Emphasising the need for a harmonious blend of luxury and health, Dr Punde introduced the revolutionary Glamowell concept to the audience, encouraging them to greet each day with positivity and manage interpersonal relationships effectively for a happier life.

