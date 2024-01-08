GI Symposium 2024 Concludes In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Here Are Its Highlights | Sourced

Dr Kulvinder Dua, President of the World Endoscopy Organisation (WEO) based in the United States, emphasised the crucial need to raise awareness about gastrointestinal diseases among people. Speaking at the conclusion of the second edition of the GI Symposium 2024 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, he highlighted the tendency of people to overlook complaints about esophageal pain due to lifestyle changes.



Dr Dua stressed the importance of diagnosing and addressing esophageal diseases promptly, suggesting that esophageal strictures, common in such conditions, could be effectively treated using advanced laser-based methods, providing lasting relief to patients.



He underlined the significance of adhering to prescribed dietary plans, asserting that proper compliance significantly enhances the effectiveness of medication and prevents adverse effects.





The symposium, organised by GI One Hospital, the Physician Association of Aurangabad, and the Surgical Society of Aurangabad, saw the participation of 550 doctors and surgeons from across the country. The experts delivered lectures and conducted demonstrations focusing on gastric and liver diseases.



Former President of the Indian Institute of Gastroenterology, Dr Shobna Bhatia, shed light on the modern technology of manometry in treating esophageal diseases.





Various renowned professionals like Dr Mohan Ramchandani, Dr Sanjeev Patil, Dr Ravi Mohanka, Dr Praveen Rathi, among others, guided the participants on diverse issues concerning the subject.



The event also saw the presence of notable surgeons from the country, including Dr Naresh Bhat, Dr Vinay Bhat, Dr Satish Patanshetty, Dr Kedar Patil, Dr Jaya Agrawal, with Dr Ashok Mohite extending a warm welcome to the dignitaries.



Dr Sanjay Patne, Dr Anant Kulkarni, Dr Narayan Sanap, Dr Satyajeet Pathirikar, Dr Sandeep Bhalsingh, Dr Mukesh Rathod, Dr Vinay Zanwar, Dr Vaibhav Ganjewar, and others contributed significantly to the success of the symposium.