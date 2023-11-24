GHRCEM Pune's Institution Innovation Council Earns Impressive 3.5-Star Rating In IIC 5.0 Ranking

GH Raisoni College of Engineering and Management (GHRCEM) Pune's Institution Innovation Council (IIC) has achieved a 3.5-star rating in the IIC 5.0 ranking. Among the 7514 IICs across India, GHRCEM is one of the 454 that secured a rating between 3 and 3.5 stars.

This success is evidence of the institution's dedication to fostering creativity, entrepreneurship, and teamwork among academics. The Institution Innovation Council (IIC) rating acknowledges the commitment to providing an environment that promotes innovation and supports aspiring entrepreneurs.

GHRCEM Pune remains dedicated to pursuing excellence

Dr RD Kharadkar, Campus Director, GHRCEM Pune, expressed, "We are delighted to have received this exceptional rating from the IIC for our annual performance. It validates our continuous efforts to create a vibrant and innovative ecosystem within our institution. This achievement fuels our determination to stay at the forefront of fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in higher education."

GHRCEM Pune remains dedicated to pursuing excellence in innovation and entrepreneurship in the future. The IIC team includes Dr RD Kharadkar, Sarika Khope, Sonali Sonavane, Dr Jayashri Shinde, Dr Deepika Ajalkar, and Dr Swapnil Mahajan.

Sunil Raisoni, Chairman, Raisoni Group of Institutions, and Shreysh Raisoni, Executive Director, Raisoni Group of Institutions, extend congratulations to everyone who contributed to the success of IIC events and activities.