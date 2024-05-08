Gangapur and Vaijapur Farmers Demand Fair Share of Nandur-Madhyameshwar Dam Water |

The farmers of the Gangapur and Vaijapur talukas claimed that the water resources department has released the water for the farmers of Ahmednagar district from the Nandur-Madhyameshwardam, but the farmers from Gangapur and Vaijapur talukas have been refrained from the dam water.

The farmers in these taluka have sowed Summer fruits and vegetables as every year water is released from the dam. However, the farmers this year will incur heavy losses due to lack of water for irrigation.

Moreover, the farmers from the Ahmednagar district were given water from the Nandur-Madhyameshwar dam but the water resources department officers claimed that the further water could not be released due to the inadequate water storage in the dam.

The farmers of the Gangapur and Vaijapur had given memorandums in this regard to the executive engineer of the Catchment Area Development Authority (CADA) and the executive director of the Godavari Marathwada Irrigation Corporation for releasing the water from the dam. However, the memorandums were ignored and hence the farmers initiated agitation from last Friday. On Monday, the executive engineer RA Gujare gave a letter to the agitating farmers stating water from the Nandur Madhyameshwar dam has already been released than the releasing capacity of 3118 Cubic feet and hence further water cannot be released.

Similarly, the executive director had informed that the state government will take the decision regarding releasing the water from the dam and a proposal has been sent to the government.

The farmers claimed that water from Nandur-Madhyameshwar dam is released every year through the express canal to the farmers of Gangapur and Vaijapur talukas, but this year the water is released for the farmers of Ahmednagar but not for the farmers of these two talukas from express canal.