 Ganeshotsav Rush: Pune RTO Installs Boards To Curb Extra Fare Loot By Private Bus Operators
The boards inform commuters that private bus contractors cannot charge fares beyond 1.5 times the rates fixed by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC)

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 05:23 PM IST
Amid the ongoing Ganeshotsav, commuters are struggling with extra fares charged by private transport vehicles. However, to protect passengers from being overcharged by private bus operators, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) Pune has installed awareness flex boards at six major locations in the city.

The boards inform commuters that private bus contractors cannot charge fares beyond 1.5 times the rates fixed by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). If passengers face such issues, they can immediately file complaints through the dedicated RTO helpline number 8275330101 or via email at buscomplaint.rtopune@gmail.com.

Swapnil Bhosale, Deputy Regional Transport Officer, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “The initiative aims to ensure transparency in ticket pricing and protect the interests of travellers during high-demand periods like Diwali.”

"While registering a complaint, passengers are advised to provide details such as their name, mobile number, journey route, bus number, type of bus, ticket photo, and fare details for effective action," he added.

“Strict action will be taken against private transport operators found violating RTO norms,” Bhosale further said.

The awareness flex boards have been put up at the following six locations:

- Two flex boards at the Sangamwadi parking area

- Wagheshwar parking

- Wakdewadi bus stand

- Sana parking, Swargate

- Padmavati parking, Swargate

