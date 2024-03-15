Fund Expenditure Challenges Loom Over Nashik Zilla Parishad Before Lok Sabha Polls |

The Nashik Zilla Parishad is encountering challenges in spending the allocated funds received through the District Planning Committee for the financial year 2023-24. Despite having utilised 75 per cent of the funds, concerns arise regarding utilising the remaining 25 per cent within the stipulated time frame ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and the implementation of the Code of Conduct.

The delay in announcing the Lok Sabha elections has hindered administrative processes, such as obtaining approvals, initiating tender processes, and issuing commencement orders, thereby affecting fund expenditure. With only 15 days remaining before the end of the financial year, the Zilla Parishad faces pressure to expedite spending, but the uncertainty surrounding the election announcement complicates this task.

Various departments of the Zilla Parishad, including primary education, health, rural water supply, women and child development, and construction departments, are struggling to meet the expenditure targets. Despite efforts, several departments have only utilised around 75 per cent of their allocated funds. The construction department faces the lowest fund expenditure at 59 per cent.

Key departments like primary education, health, and women and child development have substantial unspent funds, highlighting the urgency to accelerate spending. However, administrative procedures, including obtaining approvals and conducting tender processes, are consuming valuable time.

The impending announcement of Lok Sabha elections holds significance for the Zilla Parishad as it will provide a window of opportunity to focus solely on completing pending tasks and processing payments. However, any further delay in the election schedule could exacerbate the challenges faced by the Zilla Parishad in fund expenditure.