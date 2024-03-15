Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi In Nashik; Promises Farmers 5-Point Agenda For Development

After announcing a five point agenda for women development, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday tried to lure farmers in his rally. Rahul announced that after coming into power his government will waive off loans of farmers and will also try to relieve them from paying GST. He also promised to restructure the crop insurance scheme and MSP for farmers.

Rahul's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Rahul's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (BJNY) reached Nashik on thursday. He addressed farmers rally at Chandwad. "There are farmers issues, inflation and partnership are the biggest issues of the country but people are being diverted to other issues. Crop insurance policy is not giving benefit to farmers but companies are making profit out of it. This picture needs to be changed. The Congress government will restructure the crop insurance scheme. care will be taken that Import and export policies should not affect the farmers. The Modi government is collecting GST from farmers but Congress will study and try not to collect GST from farmers."

"Farmers are agitating on the border of Delhi and at Ramlila ground. Their demand is that the government should give them Minimum Support Price (MSP) but the Modi government is not paying attention to their demand. The Modi government waived off loan of 22 billionaires of the country but it is not ready to waive off a single rupee of famers. The person who doesn't know the efforts and sorrow of farmers, how can he help them?" asked Rahul.

He said, "The doors of the Congress government are always open for farmers and common citizens. You will feel there is government in Delhi who will listen to the farmers."

"Agniveer made the Army weak"

Rahul said, "Jawans are protecting the borders of the country. Agniveer made the Army weak; it is the duty of the government to protect Jawans and Farmers. Country cant be run without them."

NCP SP leader Sharad Pawar alleged that MSP is not given for agricultural products, Farmers should get some money to survive but BJP government is responsible for putting farmers in trouble. He reminded that the UPA government had waived off Rs 70 thousand Cr loan of farmers but the BJP led government has nothing to do with the farmers.

Shivsena MP Sanjay Raut while addressing the rally said " Rahul Gandhi is hearing Janta ki baat but some people are only interested in saying mann ki baat. Rahul Gandhi's yatra is joining India and citizens. Traitor MLAs are getting 50 Cr but farmers are not getting MSP for onion and other agricultural products. Rahul ji is conducting rally for the benefit of country now one guarantee is sure that 'Modi will go'".