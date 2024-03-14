PHOTOS: Rahul Gandhi Visits Trimbakeshwar Temple, Promises Farmers' Welfare

By: Ankita Apte | March 14, 2024
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik on Thurday and offered prayers at the revered shrine
Trimbakeshwar in one of the 12 holy 'Jyotirlingas' in the country
He visited the holy shrine during his ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
Huge security was stepped up in the temple area for Rahul Gandhi's visit
Gandhi reached Nashik city in the afternoon and held a roadshow and street-corner meeting
Earlier in the day, the Congress leader addressed a farmers' rally at Chandwad in Nashik district
NCP founder Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut were also present during the rally
Gandhi said the opposition INDIA bloc will be the voice of cultivators if it is voted to power in the country
He also promised to frame policies to protect farmers, exclude them from GST and restructure crop insurance scheme