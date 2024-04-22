'Full Mumbai Local Vibes': X Users React To Crowded Picture Of Pune Metro | X/@pnqiad

If you have ever travelled by a Mumbai local train, it's an experience you're unlikely to forget. The crowded compartments, filled with people sweating in the sweltering heat, emanate an unmistakable odour. Loud conversations, occasional disputes over seat sharing, and standing throughout the journey, clutching onto a handle for support, make it an overwhelming experience. Besides, the constant rush of passengers getting in and out adds to the chaos of the commute.

A somewhat similar scene was seen on the Pune Metro on Monday. An X (formerly Twitter) user shared a picture of a crowded train and wrote, "Full Mumbai vibes on @metrorailpune today at Pune Station." In the picture, people were seen holding the handle as their Mumbai counterparts.

Full Mumbai vibes on @metrorailpune today at Pune Station.... pic.twitter.com/tUrVaNFQPl — Aamod Bhave (@pnqiad) April 21, 2024

"Good to see this type of crowd on the Pune metro. I hope in the future extra rakes will be added," commented a user.

Another user wrote, "I am imagining what the scene would be like during Ganpati, especially after the Swargate line starts in a couple of months."

"It is just the beginning. Once we have a full city-wide network, I am sure the ridership will continue to increase," said a third user.

Check out the reactions below:

Good to see this type of crowd for Pune metro.

Hope in future extra rakes will get added. https://t.co/f3jR0QfY5S — Unknown Mohsin/अज्ञात मोहसिन 🇮🇳(Modi Ka Pariwar) (@Shaikh_Mohsin12) April 22, 2024

“पुणेकर गाडी आणि स्कूटर सोडत नाहीत, बस वापरत नाही” अस म्हणत PMC ने मेट्रो आणली. I have not seen a single empty pmpml bus on any routes. They are always over loaded. People are also taking to Metro. Focus on increasing ridership & connecting bus network @PMCPune @metrorailpune https://t.co/9vBLbpjLY6 — Prajakta Divekar (@prajpanshikar) April 21, 2024

More people in Metro



= fewer private vehicles



= less #traffic



= less need for roads



= #SaveVetalTekdi https://t.co/0yFwBRq33Z — Vetal Tekdi (@VetalTekdi) April 22, 2024

This is heartening. But supporters of the metro should stop being apologetic about it - trying to prove the "occupancy". CST is praised as an example of "visionary" design - it can handle the traffic even after decades

=> CST was vastly underutilised for many years! — Mayur Ekbote (@mayurekbote) April 21, 2024

According to मुंबई kars this is an empty local with प्रचंड जागा — Advait Kurlekar (@AdvaitKurlekar) April 21, 2024

@metrorailpune Right time to place order for additional coaches. Opening of Hinjawadi line next year shouldn't come as a surprise to you. — Chinmay (@chinya_9) April 21, 2024

I am imagining what would be the scene during ganpati, especially after swargate line starts in couple of months. — Mohan Phadnis (@mohanphadnis) April 21, 2024