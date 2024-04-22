'Full Mumbai Local Vibes': X Users React To Crowded Picture Of Pune Metro

If you have ever travelled by a Mumbai local train, it's an experience you're unlikely to forget. The crowded compartments, filled with people sweating in the sweltering heat, emanate an unmistakable odour. Loud conversations, occasional disputes over seat sharing, and standing throughout the journey, clutching onto a handle for support, make it an overwhelming experience. Besides, the constant rush of passengers getting in and out adds to the chaos of the commute.
A somewhat similar scene was seen on the Pune Metro on Monday. An X (formerly Twitter) user shared a picture of a crowded train and wrote, "Full Mumbai vibes on @metrorailpune today at Pune Station." In the picture, people were seen holding the handle as their Mumbai counterparts.
"Good to see this type of crowd on the Pune metro. I hope in the future extra rakes will be added," commented a user.
Another user wrote, "I am imagining what the scene would be like during Ganpati, especially after the Swargate line starts in a couple of months."
"It is just the beginning. Once we have a full city-wide network, I am sure the ridership will continue to increase," said a third user.
