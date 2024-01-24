Former CM Prithviraj Chavan To Contest Lok Sabha Poll From Pune? Here's What We Know So Far

Former CM Prithviraj Chavan To Contest Lok Sabha Seat From Pune? Here's What We Know So Far | File Photo

Amid discussions over 20 candidates for the Pune Lok Sabha Seat, question regarding the potential candidacy of former CM Prithviraj Chavan either from Satara or Pune was raised during the Pune Congress divisional meeting on Tuesday.

Responding to queries on the matter, Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala mentioned that there have been no discussions on this topic as of now. He added that Chavan can win from any seat in the state, but there has been no discussion on it.

However, Chavan himself refuted the speculation and reacted negatively to the idea of contesting in the Lok Sabha elections.

The state Congress chief Nana Patole also affirmed that the final candidate would be disclosed by the party on February 15.

Modi wants to divide country in name of religion: Congress leader Chennithala

In the meeting, Chennithala accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attempting to divide the country along religious lines. During his visit to review Lok Sabha poll preparations in western Maharashtra, Chennithala criticized the Assam government for preventing Rahul Gandhi from entering a temple.

He asserted, "Our prime minister wants to divide the country in the name of religion. Our country, our constitution are for all religions. Secularism is the base of our constitution, but the prime minister is trying to break that tradition."

Chennithala questioned the appropriateness of Modi's speech in Ayodhya on Monday, alleging that it was election-driven. He argued that it was not the Prime Minister's responsibility to perform consecration.

In the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi, Maharashtra's Congress unit gears up for the upcoming elections by organizing division-level meetings in the state. The top leadership of the party is expected to be present at these meetings, further indicating the strategic preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.