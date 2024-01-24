 Former CM Prithviraj Chavan To Contest Lok Sabha Poll From Pune? Here's What We Know So Far
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneFormer CM Prithviraj Chavan To Contest Lok Sabha Poll From Pune? Here's What We Know So Far

Former CM Prithviraj Chavan To Contest Lok Sabha Poll From Pune? Here's What We Know So Far

The state Congress chief Nana Patole affirmed that the final candidate would be disclosed by the party on February 15.

Aakash Singh AgenciesUpdated: Wednesday, January 24, 2024, 12:17 PM IST
article-image
Former CM Prithviraj Chavan To Contest Lok Sabha Seat From Pune? Here's What We Know So Far | File Photo

Amid discussions over 20 candidates for the Pune Lok Sabha Seat, question regarding the potential candidacy of former CM Prithviraj Chavan either from Satara or Pune was raised during the Pune Congress divisional meeting on Tuesday.

Responding to queries on the matter, Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala mentioned that there have been no discussions on this topic as of now. He added that Chavan can win from any seat in the state, but there has been no discussion on it.

However, Chavan himself refuted the speculation and reacted negatively to the idea of contesting in the Lok Sabha elections.

The state Congress chief Nana Patole also affirmed that the final candidate would be disclosed by the party on February 15.

Read Also
Pune: BJP Celebrates Late MP Girish Bapat's Birth Anniversary With 'Service Day' Event
article-image

Modi wants to divide country in name of religion: Congress leader Chennithala 

In the meeting, Chennithala accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attempting to divide the country along religious lines. During his visit to review Lok Sabha poll preparations in western Maharashtra, Chennithala criticized the Assam government for preventing Rahul Gandhi from entering a temple.

He asserted, "Our prime minister wants to divide the country in the name of religion. Our country, our constitution are for all religions. Secularism is the base of our constitution, but the prime minister is trying to break that tradition."

Chennithala questioned the appropriateness of Modi's speech in Ayodhya on Monday, alleging that it was election-driven. He argued that it was not the Prime Minister's responsibility to perform consecration.

In the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi, Maharashtra's Congress unit gears up for the upcoming elections by organizing division-level meetings in the state. The top leadership of the party is expected to be present at these meetings, further indicating the strategic preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Read Also
Pune Lok Sabha Seat: Congress to Announce Candidate On Feb 15 – Mohan Joshi, Ravindra Dhangekar,...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Day After Assualt By Right-Wing Mob, 7 Students Of FTII Booked For Hurting Religious...

Pune: Day After Assualt By Right-Wing Mob, 7 Students Of FTII Booked For Hurting Religious...

'We've Had Enough': Pimpri-Chinchwad's Tathawade Residents Express Anguish Over Air, Noise Pollution...

'We've Had Enough': Pimpri-Chinchwad's Tathawade Residents Express Anguish Over Air, Noise Pollution...

Pune: Serum Institute Of India Joins CEPI Network To Boost Production Of Outbreak Vaccines - Here's...

Pune: Serum Institute Of India Joins CEPI Network To Boost Production Of Outbreak Vaccines - Here's...

Former CM Prithviraj Chavan To Contest Lok Sabha Poll From Pune? Here's What We Know So Far

Former CM Prithviraj Chavan To Contest Lok Sabha Poll From Pune? Here's What We Know So Far

Citizens Frustrated With Pune Police, PMC, PMRDA For Inactivity On Social Media

Citizens Frustrated With Pune Police, PMC, PMRDA For Inactivity On Social Media