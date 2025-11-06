Former BJP MLA Bhimrao Dhonde To Join NCP In Presence Of Ajit Pawar In Mumbai On November 11 | Facebook

Four-time MLA from Ashti Assembly constituency Bhimrao Dhonde will join the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on November 11 in Mumbai, according to sources close to Bhimrao Dhonde.

Bhimrao Dhonde was elected as MLA from Ashti in 1980, 1985, 1990, and 2014, while he was defeated in 1978, 1995, 1999, 2004, 2019, and 2024. He didn’t contest the 2009 Assembly election. He has contested the Assembly election ten times.

In 1980, Dhonde was elected as an independent MLA from Ashti. Then he joined Congress. He was elected on a Congress ticket from Ashti in 1985 and 1999.

Dhonde quit Congress in 2013 and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. He was elected on a BJP ticket from Ashti in 2014.

In 2019, he was defeated. In 2024, he contested as an independent candidate and was defeated by BJP candidate Suresh Dhas.

Since 2024, Dhonde has been dissatisfied with the BJP.

Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party will be strong in the district as already three MLAs have been elected.

In the forthcoming Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections, NCP-AP will be strong in the Ashti Assembly constituency due to the joining of Dhonde.