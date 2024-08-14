 Five Historic Sites in Pune, Including Shaniwar Wada, Set for Adoption Under 'Adopt a Heritage' Scheme
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneFive Historic Sites in Pune, Including Shaniwar Wada, Set for Adoption Under 'Adopt a Heritage' Scheme

Five Historic Sites in Pune, Including Shaniwar Wada, Set for Adoption Under 'Adopt a Heritage' Scheme

The Central Archaeology Department currently manages 3,696 heritage sites, which encompass ancient monuments, religious places like temples, and other historical structures.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 04:13 PM IST
article-image
Five Historic Sites in Pune, Including Shaniwar Wada, Set for Adoption Under 'Adopt a Heritage' Scheme | Gaurav Kadam

Five ancient archaeological sites in Pune district, including Shaniwarwada, Aga Khan Palace, Pataleshwar Caves, Lohgad Fort, and Karla and Bhaje Caves, are slated for adoption under the Central Archaeology Department's 'Adopt a Heritage' scheme. This initiative seeks to preserve ancient monuments and archaeological sites nationwide by engaging renowned companies, NGOs, and organisations in their upkeep.

The Central Archaeology Department currently manages 3,696 heritage sites, which encompass ancient monuments, religious places like temples, and other historical structures. The Heritage Sites Adoption Campaign, driven by the Union Ministry of Culture, aims to boost public involvement in tourism management and the regular maintenance of these sites. The Department of Archaeology has set regulations for this initiative, which is being implemented in phases.

FPJ Shorts
Independence Day 2024: 7 Short & Inspiring Speech Ideas For School Students
Independence Day 2024: 7 Short & Inspiring Speech Ideas For School Students
US Denies Visa To Ayodhya Ram Lalla Sculptor Arun Yogiraj: Reports
US Denies Visa To Ayodhya Ram Lalla Sculptor Arun Yogiraj: Reports
India's July Exports Up 2.8% At $62.4 Billion, Trade Deficit Widens To $9.6 Billion
India's July Exports Up 2.8% At $62.4 Billion, Trade Deficit Widens To $9.6 Billion
British Indian female medics express solidarity with Kolkata rape-murder protests
British Indian female medics express solidarity with Kolkata rape-murder protests

In the first phase, 66 heritage sites across India have already been adopted by various companies and organisations. These adopters are tasked with the regular maintenance and cleanliness of the sites they support.

Read Also
'Pune Has Single-Handedly Sabotaged India's BRT & Cycling Infra Dreams,' Says Netizen; Others React...
article-image

No applications yet

The 'Adopt a Heritage' initiative, spearheaded by the Department of Archaeology under the Union Ministry of Culture, focuses on the continuous maintenance, conservation, and tourism-friendly management of heritage sites. In Maharashtra, the Gharapuri Caves (Elephant Caves) in Raigad district have been adopted for five years. Shaniwarwada and other heritage sites in Pune are also included in this scheme. However, according to Suba Mujumdar, Superintendent of the Department of Archaeology, Mumbai, no applications have yet been received for the adoption of these Pune sites.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Man Falls To Death While Stealing Electricity Cable; 2 Accomplices Arrested For Burying Him

Pune: Man Falls To Death While Stealing Electricity Cable; 2 Accomplices Arrested For Burying Him

Five Historic Sites in Pune, Including Shaniwar Wada, Set for Adoption Under 'Adopt a Heritage'...

Five Historic Sites in Pune, Including Shaniwar Wada, Set for Adoption Under 'Adopt a Heritage'...

'Pegasus Spyware May Be Used...': NCP (SP) Alleges Surveillance On Supriya Sule, Demands...

'Pegasus Spyware May Be Used...': NCP (SP) Alleges Surveillance On Supriya Sule, Demands...

Pune Police Considers 10-Day Alcohol Ban During Ganeshotsav: Full Details Inside

Pune Police Considers 10-Day Alcohol Ban During Ganeshotsav: Full Details Inside

Chaos At Pune’s Kamala Nehru Hospital; 3 Taken Into Police Custody After 'Illegal Bangladeshi...

Chaos At Pune’s Kamala Nehru Hospital; 3 Taken Into Police Custody After 'Illegal Bangladeshi...