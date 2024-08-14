Five Historic Sites in Pune, Including Shaniwar Wada, Set for Adoption Under 'Adopt a Heritage' Scheme | Gaurav Kadam

Five ancient archaeological sites in Pune district, including Shaniwarwada, Aga Khan Palace, Pataleshwar Caves, Lohgad Fort, and Karla and Bhaje Caves, are slated for adoption under the Central Archaeology Department's 'Adopt a Heritage' scheme. This initiative seeks to preserve ancient monuments and archaeological sites nationwide by engaging renowned companies, NGOs, and organisations in their upkeep.

The Central Archaeology Department currently manages 3,696 heritage sites, which encompass ancient monuments, religious places like temples, and other historical structures. The Heritage Sites Adoption Campaign, driven by the Union Ministry of Culture, aims to boost public involvement in tourism management and the regular maintenance of these sites. The Department of Archaeology has set regulations for this initiative, which is being implemented in phases.

In the first phase, 66 heritage sites across India have already been adopted by various companies and organisations. These adopters are tasked with the regular maintenance and cleanliness of the sites they support.

No applications yet

The 'Adopt a Heritage' initiative, spearheaded by the Department of Archaeology under the Union Ministry of Culture, focuses on the continuous maintenance, conservation, and tourism-friendly management of heritage sites. In Maharashtra, the Gharapuri Caves (Elephant Caves) in Raigad district have been adopted for five years. Shaniwarwada and other heritage sites in Pune are also included in this scheme. However, according to Suba Mujumdar, Superintendent of the Department of Archaeology, Mumbai, no applications have yet been received for the adoption of these Pune sites.