 'Pune Has Single-Handedly Sabotaged India's BRT & Cycling Infra Dreams,' Says Netizen; Others React (VIRAL)
One user wrote, "While there is no excuse for not following traffic rules and it remains the biggest challenge in a city like Pune, the BRT project was ill-conceived and poorly planned. It caused more damage to an already congested city."

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 01:19 PM IST
'Pune Has Single-Handedly Sabotaged India's BRT & Cycling Infra Dreams,' Says Netizen; Others React | X/@bhaumikgowande

Bhaumik Gowande, an X (formerly Twitter) user, took to the microblogging website on Tuesday and criticised the lack of driving discipline in Pune.

"Pune & Punekars have single-handedly sabotaged India's BRT & cycling infra dreams. Their nerve to drive in BRT lanes & then complain online of its inefficiency is infuriating. Now, each politician & officer uses Pune's failure as an excuse to block BRT & cycle lanes nationwide," Gowande wrote, sharing pictures of Punekars driving on footpaths, cycle tracks and in BRT lanes.

Meanwhile, netizens offered mixed reactions to Gowande's post. While some agreed with him, others argued that the idea itself was flawed.

One user wrote, "While there is no excuse for not following traffic rules and it remains the biggest challenge in a city like Pune, the BRT project was ill-conceived and poorly planned. It caused more damage to an already congested city."

Want To Travel From Pune To Mumbai By Plane? Well, You Can't Anymore
article-image

Another user recounted, "I have tried cycling in Pune, at Pune University approaching from Aundh, and was honked at in the cycle lane. I went up to the traffic policemen standing there to show them what was happening, walk 100m and fine them, but they refused. That's how useless @PuneCityTraffic is."

A third user wrote, "I don't think this is on Punekars. Roads were not enough to accommodate traffic then and still aren't. It was just a dream project of someone implemented straight after waking up from sleep."

Check out the reactions below:

