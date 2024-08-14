'Pune Has Single-Handedly Sabotaged India's BRT & Cycling Infra Dreams,' Says Netizen; Others React (VIRAL)

'Pune Has Single-Handedly Sabotaged India's BRT & Cycling Infra Dreams,' Says Netizen; Others React | X/@bhaumikgowande

Bhaumik Gowande, an X (formerly Twitter) user, took to the microblogging website on Tuesday and criticised the lack of driving discipline in Pune.

"Pune & Punekars have single-handedly sabotaged India's BRT & cycling infra dreams. Their nerve to drive in BRT lanes & then complain online of its inefficiency is infuriating. Now, each politician & officer uses Pune's failure as an excuse to block BRT & cycle lanes nationwide," Gowande wrote, sharing pictures of Punekars driving on footpaths, cycle tracks and in BRT lanes.

Pune & Punekars have single-handedly sabotaged India's BRT & cycling infra dreams. Their nerve to drive in BRT lanes & then complain online of its inefficiency is infuriating. Now, each politician & officer uses Pune's failure as an excuse to block BRT & cycle lanes nationwide 😠 pic.twitter.com/EcgNycVdRb — Bhaumik Gowande (@bhaumikgowande) August 13, 2024

Meanwhile, netizens offered mixed reactions to Gowande's post. While some agreed with him, others argued that the idea itself was flawed.

One user wrote, "While there is no excuse for not following traffic rules and it remains the biggest challenge in a city like Pune, the BRT project was ill-conceived and poorly planned. It caused more damage to an already congested city."

Another user recounted, "I have tried cycling in Pune, at Pune University approaching from Aundh, and was honked at in the cycle lane. I went up to the traffic policemen standing there to show them what was happening, walk 100m and fine them, but they refused. That's how useless @PuneCityTraffic is."

A third user wrote, "I don't think this is on Punekars. Roads were not enough to accommodate traffic then and still aren't. It was just a dream project of someone implemented straight after waking up from sleep."

Check out the reactions below:

I dont think this is on Punekars. Roads were not enough to accommodate traffic and now as well. It was just dream project of someone implemented straight after waking up from sleep. In hadapsar they could not even align roads or complete. Who’s accountable? — Shantanu (@SPL89) August 14, 2024

BRT is waste of land in Pune. They should ideally have 1 bus in every 5-7 mins but its usually 1 bus in 30 mins. I have rarely never seen 2-3 bus queued in BRT. So people tend to occupy empty roads to avoid traffic. We should have more busses first. — Ashwani (@Ashwani7215) August 14, 2024

First things first the BRT Cycling tracks were a haphazard, no thoughts applied projects. Now people see free space and traffic ahead they'll make their moves. — Sameer Randive (@sameerrandive) August 14, 2024

While there is no excuse for not following traffic rules and it remains the biggest challenge in a city like Pune, the BRT project was ill conceived and poorly planned. It caused more damage to an already congested city. — Rahul Parmar (@RDX79) August 14, 2024

I have tried cycling in Pune, at Pune University approaching from Aundh, I have been honked at in the cycle lane. I went up to the traffic policemen standing there to show them what was happening, walk 100m and fine them, but they refused. That's how useless @PuneCityTraffic is. — Neeraj Dixit (@Dixit4Neeraj) August 13, 2024

It was made to fail by politician.

BRTwas best. I traveled many times. It was such soothing to see traffic pn road & bus is making way.

People unnecessarily damaged its image.

Its running good in pcmc.

Before metro, govt should have improved brts — Ajay Naik (@_MinimalistLife) August 13, 2024