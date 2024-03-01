First-Ever District-Level Investors Summit Held In Latur |

Latur held Maharashtra's first-ever district-level investors summit in which 95 memorandums of understanding were inked, an official said on Thursday.

These 95 MoUs entail an investment of Rs 1,340 crore and will create 3,758 job opportunities, joint director of industry (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division) BT Yashwante said.

Among those who attended were Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge as well as entrepreneurs and bankers.

"The divisional Namo Maharojgar Melava was recently held in Latur, during which thousands of youth got jobs. New entrepreneurs will emerge through this district-level investment conference, which is the first in the state," Thakur-Ghuge said.

Job fair held in Feb

Recently, a considerable number of young individuals from Marathwada actively took part in the Namo Maharojgar Melava held in Latur. Entrepreneurs conducted interviews on the spot and selected 4,548 candidates. The selection process for an additional 7,897 individuals will be carried out in the next phase.



A career guidance camp was held on February 23, followed by recruitment activities on February 24.



The cabinet approved government-sponsored job fairs in the Nashik, Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Konkan divisions this year. The job fair aims to bring together entrepreneurs and job aspirants, facilitating interviews for available vacancies and providing immediate job opportunities to skilled individuals. Last December, the government organised the first such job fair in Nagpur.



Representatives from various companies conducted direct interviews with candidates during the fair and successful candidates were offered jobs on the spot.



Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated the event through a video conference on Friday. During the ceremony, he addressed the audience alongside Mangal Prabhat Lodha, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.