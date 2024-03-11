 Firefighters Successfully Contain Forest Fire In Katraj Ghat In Pune
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneFirefighters Successfully Contain Forest Fire In Katraj Ghat In Pune

Firefighters Successfully Contain Forest Fire In Katraj Ghat In Pune

The personnel ensured that the fire did not spread to other areas, and once it was completely under control, they left the site.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, March 11, 2024, 04:13 PM IST
article-image
Firefighters Successfully Contain Forest Fire In Katraj Ghat In Pune |

A fire incident occurred in Katraj Ghat on Sunday night and the fire brigade successfully brought it under control late at night. A forest fire broke out in the Katraj Ghat hills, generating significant smoke visible to motorists and residents. The Katraj fire brigade received the alert, and two fire engines promptly arrived at the scene. Firefighters effectively controlled the fire using water.

Read Also
Will Devendra Fadnavis Contest Lok Sabha Elections From Pune? Here's What He Said
article-image

The personnel ensured that the fire did not spread to other areas, and once it was completely under control, they left the site. During the summer, incidents of burning dry leaves, are common in the hills and open spaces of the city.

A week ago, a fire broke out in the open space of Deccan College premises in Yerwada, and before that, a fire was reported in the Taljai and Vetal hill area. The fire brigade attributed these incidents to the increasing heat.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Firefighters Successfully Contain Forest Fire In Katraj Ghat In Pune

Firefighters Successfully Contain Forest Fire In Katraj Ghat In Pune

Nashik: Mission Model School Awards Announced

Nashik: Mission Model School Awards Announced

VIDEO: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Vows To Finish Koyta Gang From Pune, Takes Firm Stand Against Rising...

VIDEO: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Vows To Finish Koyta Gang From Pune, Takes Firm Stand Against Rising...

Nashik: Shooting Shocks City, One Killed, Suspect Detained

Nashik: Shooting Shocks City, One Killed, Suspect Detained

Nashik: Self-Proclaimed Godman Dupes One Of ₹21 Lakh

Nashik: Self-Proclaimed Godman Dupes One Of ₹21 Lakh