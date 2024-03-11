Firefighters Successfully Contain Forest Fire In Katraj Ghat In Pune |

A fire incident occurred in Katraj Ghat on Sunday night and the fire brigade successfully brought it under control late at night. A forest fire broke out in the Katraj Ghat hills, generating significant smoke visible to motorists and residents. The Katraj fire brigade received the alert, and two fire engines promptly arrived at the scene. Firefighters effectively controlled the fire using water.

The personnel ensured that the fire did not spread to other areas, and once it was completely under control, they left the site. During the summer, incidents of burning dry leaves, are common in the hills and open spaces of the city.

A week ago, a fire broke out in the open space of Deccan College premises in Yerwada, and before that, a fire was reported in the Taljai and Vetal hill area. The fire brigade attributed these incidents to the increasing heat.