FDA Seizes Banned Pan Masala, Tobacco Worth ₹19.2 Lakh In Nashik Raid | Representative Pic

Nashik: The Nashik department of the Food and Drug Administration took a major action in the Jail Road area and seized banned pan masala and flavoured tobacco stock worth Rs 19,20,771. This stock, stored in two godowns, was kept for sale. A case has been registered against the main accused, Jahangir Ansar Sheikh (age 38, resident of Dheeraj Apartment, Bhimnagar, Jail Road), at the Nashik Road Police Station. Both the godowns have been sealed.

This operation was carried out under the orders of Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Jirwal, under the guidance of Commissioner Shridhar Dubey Patil (B.P.S.), Joint Commissioner (Vigilance) Dr. Rahul Khade and under the control of Assistant Commissioner (Intelligence) Vishwajit Shinde, Assistant Commissioner (Food) Manish Sanap.

Food Safety Officers Govinda Gaikwad, Kishor Chandgude, Sanket Yelmane, Akshay Gadekar, Avinash Dabhade, Shraddha Rahinj carried out this successful campaign.

Read Also Nashik Gears Up For ABVP West Maharashtra Convention From Jan 3-5

The Nashik department is continuously raiding banned gutkha-tobacco sellers, and strict action is being taken against those who play with the health of citizens. Citizens have been asked to inform the FDA or the police if they have any information about such banned substances.