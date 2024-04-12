Fatal Collision Claims Life Of 54-Year-Old Bike Rider In Nashik |

Tragedy struck in the Hanuman Mandir area of Nashik Shivara as a 54-year-old bike rider, identified as Nana Jankiram Mali from MHADA Colony, Adgaon, lost his life in a collision with a speeding unknown vehicle.

The incident, which occurred last Sunday morning on the highway, has left the community in mourning.

Reports indicate that Mali was travelling on his bike when the collision took place, resulting in fatal injuries. Despite immediate medical attention and admission to Adgaon Medical College, Dr Mansi Chaudhary pronounced him dead during treatment. The loss of Mali has left his family and loved ones devastated.

In addition to Mali's tragic demise, a gardener was also severely injured in the accident, further highlighting the dangers posed by reckless driving in the area. Adgaon police station has registered a case of death in connection with the incident, and investigations are underway, led by Constable Bankar.