 Fatal Collision Claims Life Of 54-Year-Old Bike Rider In Nashik
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneFatal Collision Claims Life Of 54-Year-Old Bike Rider In Nashik

Fatal Collision Claims Life Of 54-Year-Old Bike Rider In Nashik

The incident, which occurred last Sunday morning on the highway, has left the community in mourning.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, April 12, 2024, 04:50 PM IST
article-image
Fatal Collision Claims Life Of 54-Year-Old Bike Rider In Nashik |

Tragedy struck in the Hanuman Mandir area of Nashik Shivara as a 54-year-old bike rider, identified as Nana Jankiram Mali from MHADA Colony, Adgaon, lost his life in a collision with a speeding unknown vehicle. 

The incident, which occurred last Sunday morning on the highway, has left the community in mourning. 

Reports indicate that Mali was travelling on his bike when the collision took place, resulting in fatal injuries. Despite immediate medical attention and admission to Adgaon Medical College, Dr Mansi Chaudhary pronounced him dead during treatment. The loss of Mali has left his family and loved ones devastated. 

Read Also
Viral: 'Pune Has Clear Edge,' Say X Users As Elon Musk's Tesla Scouts For Location To Set Up...
article-image

In addition to Mali's tragic demise, a gardener was also severely injured in the accident, further highlighting the dangers posed by reckless driving in the area. Adgaon police station has registered a case of death in connection with the incident, and investigations are underway, led by Constable Bankar.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fatal Collision Claims Life Of 54-Year-Old Bike Rider In Nashik

Fatal Collision Claims Life Of 54-Year-Old Bike Rider In Nashik

Nashik Municipal Corporation Struggles With ₹35 Crore Financial Burden After Hosting National...

Nashik Municipal Corporation Struggles With ₹35 Crore Financial Burden After Hosting National...

Lonavala Porn Racket: Kolkata Man Produced Adult Films For 'SexFantasy' Production Company; Hired...

Lonavala Porn Racket: Kolkata Man Produced Adult Films For 'SexFantasy' Production Company; Hired...

Nashik Lok Sabha Candidate Selection: Speculations Rise Amidst Delay

Nashik Lok Sabha Candidate Selection: Speculations Rise Amidst Delay

Central Railway To Run Additional 40 Summer Special Trains Between Pune & Sambalpur, Hadapsar &...

Central Railway To Run Additional 40 Summer Special Trains Between Pune & Sambalpur, Hadapsar &...