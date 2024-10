Express Trains To Halt At Kirloskarwadi & Sangli; Nagpur-Pune, Nagpur-Solapur Special Trains Announced For Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Diwas | Representational Image

Central Railway has decided to provide a halt to train number 12780/12779 Nizamuddin-Vasco da Gama Goa Express at Kirloskarwadi and train number 22685/22686 Yashwantpur–Chandigarh Karnataka Sampark Kranti Express at Sangli Railway station.

The details are as under:

12780 Nizamuddin-Vasco da Gama Goa Express will arrive at Kirloskarwadi at 9:13pm and leave at 9:14pm.

12779 Vasco da Gama-Nizamuddin Goa Express will arrive at Kirloskarwadi at 11:23pm and leave at 11:24pm.

22685 Yashwantpur-Chandigarh Karnataka Sampark Kranti Express will arrive in Sangli at 3:32am and leave at 3:34am.

22686 Chandigarh-Yashwantpur Karnataka Sampark Kranti Express will arrive in Sangli at 3:52pm and leave at 3:54pm.

Meanwhile, the Central Railway has decided to run additional special trains between Solapur-Nagpur and Nagpur-Pune to clear the extra rush of passengers for Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Diwas (October 14).

01029 Solapur-Nagpur Special Special will leave Solapur on October 11 at 6pm and arrive in Nagpur at 12:45pm the next day. It will halt at Kurduvadi, Daund, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Pachora, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Nandura, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Chandur, Dhamangaon, Pulgaon, Wardha, Sevagram, Sindi and Ajni.

01030 Nagpur- Pune Special will leave Nagpur on October 13 at 4:10pm and arrive in Pune at 5:20pm the next day. It will halt at Sindi, Sevagram, Wardha, Pulgaon, Dhamangaon, Chandur, Badnera, Murtizapur, Akola, Washim, Hingoli Deccan, Purna, Parbhani, Parli, Latur Road, Latur, Usmanabad, Kurduwadi and Daund