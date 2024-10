Central Railway's Pune Division Earns ₹184.90 Crore Revenue In September | File Photo

Central Railway's Pune Division earned a whopping ₹184.90 crore in revenue for the month of September, a 23.90% increase compared to September 2023.

Passenger revenue amounted to ₹124.26 crore, goods revenue was ₹48.02 crore, sundry revenue stood at ₹2.45 crore, parcel revenue was ₹2.54 crore, and luggage revenue totaled ₹0.15 crore.

Besides, originating passenger traffic reached ₹5.63 crore, a 21.30% increase from last year.

Meanwhile, during ticket checks in Pune Division in September, 20,569 passengers were found travelling without tickets, resulting in a fine of ₹80.81 lakh. Additionally, 2,986 passengers were fined ₹11.50 lakh for travelling irregularly or without proper tickets. A fine of ₹49,575 was collected from 387 passengers for carrying unbooked luggage.

From April to September, Pune Division earned a total of ₹10.73 crore from 1,71,420 cases involving passengers travelling without tickets, travelling irregularly, and carrying unbooked luggage.