Exploring Nashik's Hidden Treasures: Mangi Tungi |

Nestled in Satana taluka of Nashik district, Mangi Tungi stands as a twin hill formation, connected by a plateau. Mangi, rising to 1,324 metres, and Tungi, reaching 1,331 metres, offer breathtaking views atop nearly 4,500 steps. Accessible year-round via well-maintained paths, this site is renowned for its spiritual significance, notably the towering 108-foot statue of Ahimsa, depicting Rishabhanatha, the first Tirthankar of Jainism.

The journey to the Mangi Tungi temple, situated after ascending approximately 3,000 steps, unveils numerous caves housing Jain idols. Nearby, Taharabad, a popular village located 12 kilometers away, serves as a convenient hub, with Bhilawadi acting as the starting point for the Mangi Tungi trek.

Ample parking facilities at the base facilitate treks, with a brief respite available at the temple before continuing towards the Mangi peak, where additional caves await exploration. While the site welcomes visitors year-round, the winter months offer optimal views amidst lush greenery.

Read Also Pune: Pregnant Woman Commits Suicide Due To Alleged Family Harassment In Kharadi

However, during monsoon, caution is advised due to slippery steps, amplified by gusty winds that lend an adventurous edge to the experience. Post-rain, the area cloaks itself in mist, evoking a sense of walking among the clouds.

Moreover, Mahavir Jayanti, a significant festival, draws Jain pilgrims in large numbers to the Mangi Tungi Jain temple, commemorating the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir.

Key highlights -

Mangi Tungi trek is distinguished by its twin pinnacles and a colossal 108-foot statue of Jain Tirthankar Rishabhanatha, representing the principle of Ahimsa

The hill features numerous caves housing a variety of idols and sculptures, enhancing its spiritual significance and cultural richness