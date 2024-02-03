Pune: Pregnant Woman Commits Suicide Due To Alleged Family Harassment In Kharadi

Pune: Pregnant Woman Commits Suicide Due To Alleged Family Harassment | Representational image

A 22-year-old pregnant woman has ended her life by hanging herself from a fan at her residence in the Kharadi area, an official said on Saturday.

Police have booked her husband, mother-in-law, and father-in-law for allegedly harassing her and abetting suicide.

The police have identified the deceased as Pranita Akash Gaikwad. She killed herself on January 31.

Police said that she took this extreme step following harassment inflicted by her in-laws.

Husband held

A complaint was filed by Nachiket Shivaji Bhosle (40) from Pisoli, Pune. The accused in the case include Aakash Ankush Gaikwad (26), Pranita's husband, Lakshmibai Gaikwad (45), her mother-in-law, and Ankush Gaikwad (50), her father-in-law.

The police have arrested Akash Gaikwad in this regard. Pranita and Akash got married in May 2023 in a traditional ceremony.

The complaint states that the victim faced continuous harassment, with her in-laws criticising her cooking skills and her family not making the marriage grand enough.

Even during her pregnancy, she was allegedly stressed by unreasonable demands related to cooking. The constant pressure took a toll on Pranita, who, feeling helpless, resorted to taking her own life. Sub-Inspector of Police S Hambir is leading the investigation.