 Explore Pune This Weekend (October 5 & 6): Durgas Of Pune Walk, Pune Fountain Pen Show 2024 And More
Pune is buzzing with energy this weekend, featuring a vibrant mix of exciting events

Press ReleaseUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 12:04 PM IST
Shaniwar Wada | Gaurav Kadam

Pune is buzzing with energy this weekend, featuring a vibrant mix of exciting events. Whether you're seeking thrilling activities or cultural explorations, the city has something for everyone. Check out the list below to make the most of your weekend adventures in Pune!

1. The Pune Fountain Pen Show 2024: Being held until October 6 at One Place, Dnyaneshwar Paduka Chowk, FC Road, this event offers a great opportunity for fountain pen enthusiasts to come together and share their passion for writing instruments. It will feature a wide range of fountain pens, inks, and accessories from various brands. Whether you're a seasoned collector or just starting out, this is an event not to be missed!

2. Special Nature Walk: The Rupa Rahul Bajaj Center for Environment and Art (RRBCEA) is organising a Special Nature Walk in celebration of National Wildlife Week. Join in the lush green surroundings of Empress Botanical Garden, located in the Kavade Mala area near Ghorpadi. The walk will take place on Saturday morning from 7am to 9am. The participation fee is ₹50, and individuals aged 10 and above are welcome to join.

3. Durgas of Pune Walk: In celebration of Navratri, Pune Heritage Walks (PHW) is organising a special Durgas of Pune Walk. This walk will highlight the incredible achievements of four remarkable women who defied societal norms and made their mark in a male-dominated world: Dr Anandi Joshi, Lakshmibai Gadve, Rajmata Jijabai, and Savitribai Phule. Join to learn about their inspiring legacies and contributions!

4. #Karo2024: Taking place this Sunday, Karo is an exciting citywide adventure! Join an elite group as you navigate through puzzles, unlock hidden locations, and race through three unique experiences across the city. Whether you bring your friends, family, kids, or choose to go solo, it promises to be a day filled with learning, fun, and connection for everyone. With 20 cars, 100 participants, and one thrilling race through the city, the rest is a mystery waiting to be solved!

- Compiled by WeAreChompions

