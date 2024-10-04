Central Railway's Pune Division Earns ₹10.73 Crore From Ticketless Passengers In 6 Months |

During ticket checking in the Pune Division in September, 20,569 passengers were found travelling without tickets, and a fine of ₹80.81 lakh was recovered from them. Additionally, 2,986 passengers were fined ₹11.50 lakh for travelling irregularly or without proper tickets. A fine of ₹49,575 was collected from 387 passengers for carrying unbooked luggage.

Meanwhile, from April to September, Pune Division earned a total of ₹10.73 crore from 1,71,420 cases of passengers travelling without tickets, travelling irregularly, and carrying unbooked luggage.

This action was carried out under the guidance of Divisional Railway Manager Indu Dubey and Additional Divisional Railway Manager Brijesh Kumar Singh, in coordination with Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Dr Milind Hirwe, Divisional Commercial Manager HK Behera, ticket checking inspectors, and the Railway Protection Force, Pune.

"Ticket checking is being conducted regularly by the railway administration. Passengers are requested to travel with valid tickets, as failure to do so will result in fines under the Railway Act, and in cases of non-payment, they may face imprisonment," the Central Railway said in a press release.