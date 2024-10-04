 Central Railway's Pune Division Earns ₹10.73 Crore From Ticketless Passengers In 6 Months
Central Railway's Pune Division Earns ₹10.73 Crore From Ticketless Passengers In 6 Months



Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 10:57 AM IST
During ticket checking in the Pune Division in September, 20,569 passengers were found travelling without tickets, and a fine of ₹80.81 lakh was recovered from them. Additionally, 2,986 passengers were fined ₹11.50 lakh for travelling irregularly or without proper tickets. A fine of ₹49,575 was collected from 387 passengers for carrying unbooked luggage.

Meanwhile, from April to September, Pune Division earned a total of ₹10.73 crore from 1,71,420 cases of passengers travelling without tickets, travelling irregularly, and carrying unbooked luggage.

Central Railway's Pune Division Earns ₹10.73 Crore From Ticketless Passengers In 6 Months

Central Railway's Pune Division Earns ₹10.73 Crore From Ticketless Passengers In 6 Months

