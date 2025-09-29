Exemplary Honesty: Pune Waste Picker Returns Lost Bag With Rs 2.9 Lakh |

Baida Gaikwad, a member of Swachh Sahakari Sanstha, has been working as a door-to-door garbage collector in the Suncity area for the past 20 years. On September 24, during her regular work, a bag was found in her pushcart. Initially thinking it was a bag of clothes, she started sorting it, but when she realised that there was a large amount of cash in it.

Immediately, Baida Gaikwad, with the help of colleagues Datta Waghmare and Deepali Waghmare, contacted Paradise-2 Society Chairman Ajit Timbe. The three of them handed over the bag directly to the police.

While sorting scrap in the afternoon, Baida Gaikwad noticed that Hemant Madrikar was looking for something. After questioning, it was found that he was looking for the lost bag. At that time, Baida Gaikwad informed that he had given the bag to the police. After that, the police returned the bag to the original owner, Hemant Madrikar.

Madrikar saw that the bag contained a whopping amount of Rs 2,90,420/-. Impressed by Baida Gaikwad's honesty, he gave him ₹3,000/- as a reward.

“I never expected to get it back after losing such a huge amount. But nowadays, there is only one honest person in a lakh like Baida Tai. I am deeply grateful to him for this act of honesty,” said Hemant Madrikar.