Empowering Young Minds: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation Holds Girls’ Convention

The event was held at the Savitri Education Control Room at the Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad Research Centre, with around 500 girl students in attendance

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 07:21 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) organised a Girls’ Convention on the occasion of the International Day of the Girl Child on Saturday for girl students from CSMC-run schools. On this occasion, an initiative to distribute 25,000 sanitary napkins among students was also inaugurated.

The event was held at the Savitri Education Control Room at the Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad Research Centre, with around 500 girl students in attendance.

During the convention, students were guided on topics such as physical changes during puberty, personal hygiene, balanced diet, and the concept of good touch and bad touch. Dr Asavari Kaushik (Sanjivani Hospital), Dr Shubhangi Jagtap (Lupin Foundation), and Dr Manisha Mundkar (Ciigma Hospital) addressed the students on these subjects.

Students from the Municipal School, Mukundwadi, recited self-composed poems, and a collection of these poems was released by the dignitaries present.

Those present included Deputy Municipal Commissioner and Education Department Chief Ankush Pandhare, Women and Child Welfare Department Chief Lakhichand Chavan, Education Officer Bharat Teengote, Health Officer Dr Megha Jogdand, Programme Officer Dyandev Sangle, Lupin Foundation representative Puja Jain, Balasaheb Garje, Sangeeta Tajve, and Khan Raeesa Begum, among others.

Bharat Teengote delivered the introductory speech, Dyandev Sangle conducted the proceedings, and Sarika Thorat proposed the vote of thanks. Sakib Shaikh, Bhima Hivrale, Manisha Suradkar, Sarika Thorat, Satish Bhole, and Yogesh Jade contributed to the success of the event.

