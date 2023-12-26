Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: Workshop On Lean Management Guides Effective Business Strategies Held In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar |

As part of the Women Entrepreneurship Development Cell's initiative, an impactful workshop on 'Lean Management' was conducted on December 23, 2023, at the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) office in Waluj. Renowned expert Nilesh Surana provided comprehensive insights into the essential aspects of Lean Management, using various examples to illustrate its effectiveness on December 23.

Surana highlighted that the implementation of Lean Management results in increased efficiency, reduced activity time, financial savings, optimal manpower utilisation, and timely completion of orders. The workshop, focusing on 'Art of Lean Management for Diversified Product,' 'Guidance from Industry Experts,' and 'New Business Opportunities,' underscored the significance of Lean Management for women entrepreneurs.

Attendees, including Ratnaprabha Shinde, Kalpana Kale, Jaya Pawar, Mangala Mahajan, Sulabha Thorat, and others, expressed optimism about the workshop's pivotal role in advancing their respective industries.

The event was diligently organised by Sunita Rathi, the coordinator of the Women Entrepreneurship Development Cell, with support from Rajshree Kulkarni, Aarti Pargaonkar, Jamuna Mandhani, Jyoti Chilatre, Anjali Toshniwal, Aarti Soni, Apoorva Bhusari, Payal Naikwad, Sheetal Kabra, Prajakta Kulkarni, Uma Kulkarni, Vaishali Patil, and more. The program was skillfully moderated by Sunita Mogal.