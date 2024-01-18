Ellora-Ajanta International Festival: Heritage Walks On January 21, 25 & 28 |

As part of the upcoming Ellora-Ajanta International Festival scheduled for February 2 to 4, the organising committee has arranged three 'Heritage Walks' in the city on January 21, 25, and 28.

These heritage walks will provide citizens with the opportunity to immerse themselves in the historic prosperity of the region. Implemented through the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), the walks aim to showcase significant landmarks. The first walk, on January 21 at 7am, will traverse Bhadkal Gate, Chota Bhadkal, and other locations. Architect Ajay Kulkarni will guide participants, offering insights into the monuments in these areas.

On January 25, the walk will explore Sant Eknath Mandir (Aurangapura), Amruteshwar Ram Mandir (Kumbharwada), Gulmandi, and Supari Hanuman Mandir. Journalist and history researcher Sanket Kulkarni will provide information about these temples.

The third and final walk on January 28 will cover Delhi Gate and Himayat Baug. Adv Swapnil Joshi (Coordinator INTACH) will share insights into these locations.

District Collector Astik Kumar Pandey, Municipal Commissioner G Srikanth, and the festival's organising committee encourages people, history enthusiasts, and students to actively participate in the heritage walks to gain a deeper understanding of the city's history.

Meanwhile, internationally renowned artistes, including Sandhya Purecha, Anuradha Pal, Rahul Deshpande, Priyanka Barve, Aman Ayan, Kailash Kher, Vaidehi Parshurami, Urmila Kanetkar-Kothari, Shreya Ghoshal, and others, are set to grace the festival with vocal, instrumental, and classical dance performances.