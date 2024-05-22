Dreamtime Learning Hub Launches New Centre In Pune's Kalyani Nagar (PHOTOS) |

Dreamtime Learning Hub, a micro-school offering personalised learning experiences for students aged 3 to 16, has opened a centre in Pune. Situated in Kalyani Nagar, the hub aims to provide an immersive and interactive learning environment. It is partnered with Goenka Education and named Goenka Education's Dreamtime Learning Hub. Following the success of its Hyderabad hub within just one year, it aims to achieve similar milestones in Pune.

Lina Ashar, Founder of Dreamtime Learning Hub, said, "We are excited and elated with the phenomenal feedback we received on building our micro-school. Our decision to expand to Pune is evidence of our success in Hyderabad in just a single year. Having worked in the education sector for more than 30 years, I have witnessed a significant shift in the way learning is accomplished, and Dreamtime Learning Hub is a prime example of this change. In contrast to the conventional model, it is encouraging to see parents adopting personalised learning. We emphasise the value of fostering social-emotional learning, cooperation, and providing hyper-individualised instruction. In my opinion, education is a transformative experience that enables individuals to fulfil their potential, find their passions, and positively impact the world."

Speaking at the launch, Sudhir Chandra Goenka, Chairman of Goenka Global Education, said, “Today marks an important milestone in our journey to redefine education. The opening of our new micro-school, Dreamtime Learning Hub Pune, demonstrates our commitment to unlocking every child’s full potential and instilling a love of learning. Here, we’re not just building new classrooms. We’re creating spaces where curiosity reigns supreme, where students are the architects of their knowledge, and dreams soar high. Let’s take this journey together, redefining education one student at a time."

What is micro-schooling?

In India, the concept of 'micro-schooling' is becoming increasingly popular. This community-based approach focusses exclusively on a hyper-personalised curriculum and is emerging as a significant trend in the Indian market. Micro-schooling is gaining traction among parents due to its affordability, individualised instruction, and flexibility compared to traditional schooling. It features a smaller student-teacher ratio and is driven by the growing need for flexible education options.