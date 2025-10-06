 District-Level ‘Avishkar’ Research Competition Held At Dayanand College In Latur
The competition was inaugurated by Vishal Lahoti, Joint Secretary of Dayanand Education Society

Monday, October 06, 2025
article-image
District-Level ‘Avishkar’ Research Competition Held At Dayanand College In Latur | Sourced

Latur: The district-level round of the ‘Avishkar’ Research Competition, organised under the aegis of Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University, Nanded, was held at Dayanand College of Commerce, Latur, on Saturday. The event witnessed overwhelming participation from 300 students representing various colleges across the district.

The competition was inaugurated by Vishal Lahoti, Joint Secretary of Dayanand Education Society. 

Also present on the dais were university nodal officer Dr Shailesh Wader, Dr Kashinath Bogle, management members Dr Santram Munde, Dr Hemlata Bhosale, Dr Ashish Gulve, Senate member Dhanraj Joshi, Dr Mahesh Bembde, BS Survase, Principal Dr Prashant Mannikar, Vice Principal Dr Ganesh Lahane, Dr Balasaheb Chavan, and District Coordinator Akshay Pawar.

During the event, President of the institution Laxmiraman Lahoti, Secretary Ramesh Biyani, member Balkishan Bangad, and ADO Dr Jayprakash Dargad visited the venue to encourage the participants. 

In his presidential address, Vishal Agrawal stated that Dayanand Education Society has always been a strong supporter of student development. 

"The nation and the world need new ideas and research today,” he remarked. 

In his inaugural speech, Vishal Lahoti urged students to move towards innovation and research-orientated learning.

The competition, held across six academic disciplines, provided a platform for students to showcase innovative ideas and projects. Selected winners from the district-level round will now represent Latur at the university and state-level competitions.

Principal Dr Prashant Mannikar and District Coordinator Akshay Pawar expressed gratitude to the university administration for entrusting Dayanand College of Commerce with the responsibility of hosting the event. The enthusiasm and creativity displayed by participants turned the competition into a true celebration of innovation and academic excellence.

