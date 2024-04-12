Dispute Over Levy Deductions Shuts Down Nashik Market Committees |

Tensions escalated in Nashik district as agricultural produce market committees remain shuttered amidst a contentious dispute over levy deductions. Traders, accused of withholding ₹36 crore in levies owed to Hamal and Mapari workers, have sparked outcry from the Maharashtra State Mathadi, Transport, and General Workers' Union.



The standoff, triggered by traders' refusal to honour levy deductions, has led to a week-long closure of market auctions, leaving onion farmers reeling from substantial losses. Efforts to broker a resolution, including a joint meeting convened by Collector Jalaj Sharma, have yielded no breakthrough, prolonging the impasse.

At the heart of the issue lies a directive dating back to November 12, 2008, mandating traders to deduct levies for top workers and remit them to the head of the protected labor board. While this directive is standard practice across Maharashtra, traders in Nashik district have vehemently opposed its implementation, even resorting to legal action.



The Maharashtra State Mathadi, Transport, and General Workers' Union contend that traders' resistance stems from a calculated effort to sidestep levy obligations, resulting in financial hardship for Hamal, Tolai, and Warai workers. The union asserts that the obstructionist stance adopted by traders has exacerbated the plight of workers and farmers alike.



Amidst calls for dialogue and amicable resolution, the labor organization underscores the urgency of addressing the financial losses incurred by workers and farmers. As the stalemate persists, stakeholders await decisive action to alleviate the mounting tensions and restore functionality to the vital market committees of Nashik district.