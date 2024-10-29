Direct Fight Between Ajit Pawar's NCP & Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) On Only Two Assembly Seats In Pune City, One In Pimpri-Chinchwad | File Photos

Out of 11 Assembly constituencies in Pune City and Pimpri-Chinchwad, the NCP-SP is contesting seven seats on behalf of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), whereas the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP, which is a part of the ruling Mahayuti, has got only three seats. Meanwhile, the two parties will fight directly against each other in two seats in Pune City and one in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The battle lines are drawn for the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly polls. Both alliances—the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)—have announced their candidates for the eight seats in Pune and three in Pimpri-Chinchwad https://t.co/IaaEy04xks pic.twitter.com/1lMhDxNuji — Gaurav Kadam (@gauraavkadam) October 28, 2024

In Pune City, the NCP has been given Hadapsar and Wadgaon Sheri Assembly constituencies, where the party has its sitting MLAs. The NCP chose to renominate them for the November 20 polls — Chetan Tupe from Hadapsar and Sunil Tingre from Wadgaon Sheri. Tupe and Tingre will face stiff competition from NCP-SP's Prashant Jagtap and Bapusaheb Pathare, respectively.

Out of the three Assembly seats in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the two parties will lock horns against each other in Pimpri. Here too, Ajit Pawar's party has renominated its incumbent MLA Anna Bansode. He will be challenged by NCP-SP's Sulakshana Shilwant.

Meanwhile, the BJP and the NCP-SP are in a fight in four constituencies in Pune City and Pimpri-Chinchwad — Parvati, Khadakwasla, Bhosari and Chinchwad.

In Parvati, the NCP-SP has fielded Ashwini Kadam against BJP's three-time MLA Madhuri Misal. Sharad Pawar's party has fielded Sachin Dodke against BJP's three-term MLA Bhimrao Tapkir in Khadakwasla. Ajit Gavhane of the NCP-SP will challenge BJP's two-term MLA Mahesh Landge in Bhosari, whereas Rahul Kalate will take on BJP's Pimpri-Chinchwad chief Shankar Jagtap in the Chinchwad Assembly seat.