Dhule Lok Sabha Polls: Bachhav Leaves Venue Amid Confrontation With Workers |

In the Dhule Lok Sabha Constituency, the announcement of Dr Shobha Bachhav's candidature by the Congress triggered a wave of discontent among party activists in Nashik and Dhule Districts.

They vehemently opposed Bachhav's nomination, arguing that an imported candidate would not suffice. This dissatisfaction culminated in a dramatic confrontation between Bachhav and the protesting workers, ultimately prompting Bachhav to leave the venue.

Meanwhile, BJP's nomination of Dr Subhash Bhamre for the Dhule Lok Sabha Constituency raised speculation about potential contenders against him. With Congress allotted this seat by the Mahavikas Aghadi, there was anticipation regarding the party's choice.

Shyam Saner, the Dhule district president of Congress, expressed keen interest in contesting the seat, given the party's strong presence in Dhule.

However, upon learning of Dr Shobha Bachchav's selection as the Congress candidate, party workers expressed vehement criticism, denouncing the decision to impose an outsider's candidature. Refusing to support Bachhav's campaign, the workers stood firm in their demand for a local candidate. Consequently, there is now a growing demand for Shyam Saner's nomination in the constituency.