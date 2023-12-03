Dharashiv: Agriculture Officer Arrested For Taking ₹20 Thousand Bribe | representational image

The Anti-corruption Bureau arrested an agriculture officer red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a farmer on Saturday. The arrested officer has been identified as Santosh Baburao Hargat (50).

According to the details, Hargat is the tehsil agriculture officer at Kalamb. He demanded Rs 20,000 from the complainant farmer on Friday for submitting a proposal for the farm tank on his farm under Integrated Horticulture Development Abhiyan. As the farmer was not willing to pay the bribe, he complained to the ACB.

The ACB officers laid a trap and arrested Hargat at the Kalamb tehsil office red-handed while accepting the bribe. A case has been registered with the Kalamb police station.