Despite Ill Health, Manoj Jarange Leads Massive Dussehra Melava In Beed | Sourced

Beed: Manoj Jarange, the prominent face of the Maratha reservation movement, addressed a massive gathering at the Dussehra Melawa (rally) held at Narayan Gad in Beed on Thursday. Despite his evident ill health, Patil's presence and impassioned speech drew thousands of supporters. During his address, an emotional Patil broke down, stating, "I am a guest for a few days," in a moving appeal to the Maratha community.

Patil commenced his speech by paying respects to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rajmata Jijau, and Dharmaveer Sambhaji Raje. "A respectful 'Jai Shivrai' to all my Maratha brethren gathered in this immense number," he began. He thanked the assembled political figures, from Members of Parliament to Members of the Legislative Assembly, for their presence, noting that their attendance at the sacred Narayan Gad demonstrated their sincerity. "I am having great difficulty speaking," he confessed, "but the strength I draw from our Gad [the community] gives me the power. I wish this strength would also be granted to my farmers."

Expressing the physical health the agitation has taken, Patil said, "There is much pain; my body is suffering." He reminded the crowd of a previous statement: "I had told you something, if you remember. I had told everyone five or six months ago, "I am a guest for a few days."

He reiterated this sentiment, recalling the call to march to Mumbai. "After all, it is the body. "One cannot say what will happen," he said, pleading for the welfare of the poor children in his community. "Please let me ensure the prosperity of the children of the poor Marathas."

Patil urged the community not to retreat from their goal, linking his personal resolve to the movement's momentum. "Move to Mumbai," because I had said this at the same time. While I am still here, I wish to see reservations granted to the children of my community."

He stressed the importance of the ongoing fight: "Do not step back. No one should retreat. Do not let such an opportunity slip away again." Acknowledging the support he received, he declared that the community's backing was instrumental. "You supported me, and because of this, I can ensure the welfare of the children of my community... You supported us; the Marathas won the battle by getting the Government Resolution (GR)."

Concluding his emotional remarks, Patil expressed a sense of peace regarding the movement's success, irrespective of his own future. "Now I have no worries. Whether I am a guest for a few days or many days, I have no remaining concern," he asserted.