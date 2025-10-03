 Despite Ill Health, Manoj Jarange Leads Massive Dussehra Melava In Beed
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneDespite Ill Health, Manoj Jarange Leads Massive Dussehra Melava In Beed

Despite Ill Health, Manoj Jarange Leads Massive Dussehra Melava In Beed

"I am having great difficulty speaking," he confessed, "but the strength I draw from our Gad [the community] gives me the power. I wish this strength would also be granted to my farmers"

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 05:52 PM IST
article-image
Despite Ill Health, Manoj Jarange Leads Massive Dussehra Melava In Beed | Sourced

Beed: Manoj Jarange, the prominent face of the Maratha reservation movement, addressed a massive gathering at the Dussehra Melawa (rally) held at Narayan Gad in Beed on Thursday. Despite his evident ill health, Patil's presence and impassioned speech drew thousands of supporters. During his address, an emotional Patil broke down, stating, "I am a guest for a few days," in a moving appeal to the Maratha community.

Patil commenced his speech by paying respects to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rajmata Jijau, and Dharmaveer Sambhaji Raje. "A respectful 'Jai Shivrai' to all my Maratha brethren gathered in this immense number," he began. He thanked the assembled political figures, from Members of Parliament to Members of the Legislative Assembly, for their presence, noting that their attendance at the sacred Narayan Gad demonstrated their sincerity. "I am having great difficulty speaking," he confessed, "but the strength I draw from our Gad [the community] gives me the power. I wish this strength would also be granted to my farmers."

Expressing the physical health the agitation has taken, Patil said, "There is much pain; my body is suffering." He reminded the crowd of a previous statement: "I had told you something, if you remember. I had told everyone five or six months ago, "I am a guest for a few days."

He reiterated this sentiment, recalling the call to march to Mumbai. "After all, it is the body. "One cannot say what will happen," he said, pleading for the welfare of the poor children in his community. "Please let me ensure the prosperity of the children of the poor Marathas."

FPJ Shorts
Navratri Sales Of Consumer Goods Surge To 10-Year High As GST Cuts Boost Demand
Navratri Sales Of Consumer Goods Surge To 10-Year High As GST Cuts Boost Demand
Grammy-Winning Singer Tyla Set For India Debut In 2025: All About Date, Venue & Ticket Info For Mumbai Show
Grammy-Winning Singer Tyla Set For India Debut In 2025: All About Date, Venue & Ticket Info For Mumbai Show
Phenomenal! Holger Rune Executes Dazzling Tweener Shot Against Sebastian Baez At Shanghai Masters; Video
Phenomenal! Holger Rune Executes Dazzling Tweener Shot Against Sebastian Baez At Shanghai Masters; Video
‘Every Hand & Heart That Built It’: Adani On Navi Mumbai International Airport
‘Every Hand & Heart That Built It’: Adani On Navi Mumbai International Airport

Patil urged the community not to retreat from their goal, linking his personal resolve to the movement's momentum. "Move to Mumbai," because I had said this at the same time. While I am still here, I wish to see reservations granted to the children of my community."

Read Also
Pune Crime: Muslim Man’s Third Marriage Leads To Second Wife’s Suicide In Chakan
article-image

He stressed the importance of the ongoing fight: "Do not step back. No one should retreat. Do not let such an opportunity slip away again." Acknowledging the support he received, he declared that the community's backing was instrumental. "You supported me, and because of this, I can ensure the welfare of the children of my community... You supported us; the Marathas won the battle by getting the Government Resolution (GR)."

Concluding his emotional remarks, Patil expressed a sense of peace regarding the movement's success, irrespective of his own future. "Now I have no worries. Whether I am a guest for a few days or many days, I have no remaining concern," he asserted.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Science Education Boost: TDK Gifts Labs To Rural Schools In Nashik

Science Education Boost: TDK Gifts Labs To Rural Schools In Nashik

Hundreds Protest In Nashik Over Fatal Accidents On Pothole-Ridden Road

Hundreds Protest In Nashik Over Fatal Accidents On Pothole-Ridden Road

Nashik Commissioner Sandeep Karnik Transfers Dozens Of Police Officers Amid Rising Crime

Nashik Commissioner Sandeep Karnik Transfers Dozens Of Police Officers Amid Rising Crime

Pune News: Parks To Remain Open Till Midnight On Kojagiri Pournima

Pune News: Parks To Remain Open Till Midnight On Kojagiri Pournima

Hundreds Gather Outside MHADA Pune Office Opposing Integrated Development Plan - VIDEOS

Hundreds Gather Outside MHADA Pune Office Opposing Integrated Development Plan - VIDEOS