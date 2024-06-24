 Despite Ban, Devotees Perform Puja At Kailash Temple In Ellora Caves
Historical researchers and environmentalists have demanded that a criminal case be registered regarding the incident

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, June 24, 2024, 04:38 PM IST
article-image
A group of villagers performed a puja in the Kailash Temple within the Ellora Caves on Sunday, despite a ban on rituals enforced by the archaeological department. The devotees not only conducted religious rituals involving the sculptures but also sang bhajans. In response, historical researchers and environmentalists have demanded that a criminal case be registered regarding the incident.

On Sunday, several tourists visited the Ellora Caves as it was a holiday. The security guards, busy with their routine duties, were caught off guard when a group of devotees entered the Kailash Temple, located in the middle of the Ellora Caves complex, and began performing the puja. Following this, they started singing bhajans and kirtans accompanied by musical instruments.

The guards, alerted by the noise, rushed to the spot, creating tension and a chaotic situation among the visitors. The guards eventually managed to drive the devotees away from the temple.

Dr Sanjay Paikrao, a researcher, emphasised that performing puja and bhajans in the caves is prohibited. He insisted that if such an incident has occurred, a criminal case should be filed.

