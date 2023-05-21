Deloitte US India announces opening of office in Pune | Twitter

Deloitte US India announced the opening of a new office in Pune. This office along with Kolkata and Chennai will house over 10,000 skilled professionals specializing in various areas such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, cybersecurity, cloud, and more.

The move is a response to the increasing demand for skilled professionals and the growing opportunities in business services exports. Deloitte plans to invest in innovative approaches to support learning, digital skills development, and training opportunities.

Deloitte Consulting India Pvt Ltd in Pune

This development comes days after it was reported that Deloitte Consulting India Pvt Ltd has entered into a lease agreement for approximately 1.56 lakh square feet of space across two floors in the tech park situated in Kharadi, Pune. The lease spans a duration of 10 years

Deloitte has secured two floors within the IT Park, with one floor covering an area of 77,979 square feet. The monthly rental cost for this floor amounts to Rs 61.59 lakh, and the company has made a security deposit of Rs 3.69 crore in relation to the agreement. The document formalizing the lease was registered on April 20, 2023.

Deloitte is providing cutting-edge services to its clients across various sectors around the globe, and the addition of the new offices will further enhance its service capabilities.

It has over 100,000 professionals in India

Earlier Deloitte had stated that it has over 100,000 professionals working in India.

The country's services exports have touched an all-time high of USD 325.44 million in 2022-23.

This move is in response to the growing demand for skilled professionals across Deloitte's advisory businesses, it said in a statement.

It added that the organisation plans to continue to invest in people with a focus on innovative approaches to support learning, digital skills development, and training opportunities.

"Deloitte recognises the exceptional talent available in India and the increasing opportunities in business services exports. The country's skilled workforce is being sought after by global organisations for high-end work, highlighting the specialised and nuanced skill sets available," the firm said.

It added that the opening of these offices will allow the organisation to tap into the specialised talent pool and drive the next phase of growth.

Pune continues to attract multinational corporations, with recent arrivals including Google and travel solution provider Amadeus. Additionally, co-working majors like Tablespace Awfis and WeWork India have also entered the Pune market, contributing to the city's growing business ecosystem.

Google has leased more than 100,000 sq ft of office space from co-working space provider Smartworks in Pune for three years.

The office is located in the commercial tower near Hard Rock Café in Pune’s Mundwa neighbourhood.