Delay In Probe Of Fake Call Centre Raises Questions In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar police have busted a fake call centre in the Chikalthana industrial area, which duped foreign nationals of crores of rupees. However, even after seven days of investigation, the amount of duping of the American nationals has not come to the fore. Hence, the delay in the police investigation has come under the scanner.

Meanwhile, police had taken the accused, Rajveer Sharma (22), who used to fund this fake call centre, to Ahmedabad, but the team returned empty-handed, sources said. Rajveer’s uncle, Balbir Varma alias Paji, the prime accused, is still at large.

Cidco MIDC police had busted the fake call centre on October 28 evening. In the police action, 115 call centre employees were arrested. The police started the investigation in police remand after arresting the accused Abdul Farooq Mukadam Shah alias Farooqui, Bhavesh Prakash Chaudhary, Valay Parag Vyas, Ajay Thakur and Manovardhan Chaudhary, while the other accused were sent to judicial custody. In the investigation, it was known that Balbir Varma, alias Paji, used to fund this call centre. Hence, his nephew Rajveer was taken on police remand.

Meanwhile, the police are not providing any information to the press stating that the investigation is in progress and there are no further updates in the case. Surprisingly, the investigation into a crime at the international level is being conducted at a snail’s pace. Initially, the senior officers had strictly interrogated the accused, but the investigation is delayed now.