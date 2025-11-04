 Delay In Probe Of Fake Call Centre Raises Questions In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Cidco MIDC police had busted the fake call centre on October 28 evening. In the police action, 115 call centre employees were arrested

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 05:20 PM IST
Delay In Probe Of Fake Call Centre Raises Questions In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar police have busted a fake call centre in the Chikalthana industrial area, which duped foreign nationals of crores of rupees. However, even after seven days of investigation, the amount of duping of the American nationals has not come to the fore. Hence, the delay in the police investigation has come under the scanner.

Meanwhile, police had taken the accused, Rajveer Sharma (22), who used to fund this fake call centre, to Ahmedabad, but the team returned empty-handed, sources said. Rajveer’s uncle, Balbir Varma alias Paji, the prime accused, is still at large.

