Cycle Pure Agarbathi Launches New Fragrance Line In Pune

Cycle Pure Agarbathi stands as India's leading agarbathi manufacturer, celebrating a remarkable 77-year journey. Starting in a small room, they have expanded their aromatic influence to more than 75 nations, embarking on a global odyssey.



Cycle Pure Agarbathi, one of the world’s largest Agarbathi manufacturers, has introduced two innovative products to the Pune market: 'Three in One YT Incense Sticks' and 'Prerana Bambooless Incense Sticks'. These innovative products have been crafted to enrich the spiritual and aromatic experience for modern consumers seeking quality, authenticity and variety.



A symbol of devotion, purity, and innovation, Prerana is a bambooless solid agarbathi inspired by Cycle's iconic Three-in-One agarbathi pack. With three divine fragrances dedicated to universal prayers of health, wealth, and happiness, Prerana delivers a soulful sensory experience through its slender, agarbathi-length solid dhoop format. Priced at just Rs 10, it meets the rising demand for eco-friendly, bambooless incense options while retaining the unmatched fragrance quality.





Three-in-One YT incense sticks are made from finely milled, locally sourced wood powder that enhances aromatic retention and diffusion. Designed for those who seek a long-lasting fragrance and superior scent throw, YT is ideal for prayer rituals and creating an everyday ambience. With its elegant 9 cm, incense stick and fragrance blend inspired by Cycle's classic Three-in-One heritage, YT ensures a balanced, enriched aromatic journey. The price range starts from Rs 25.



Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, states, “We are committed to giving our customers a unique and exciting experience with our products. With consumers wanting variety and newness in the essence of their lives, we ought to provide them with the same.



During this engagement, he also added valuable insights into Cycle Pure Agarbathi's remarkable journey, its significance in the Pune market, its commitment to women's empowerment, and the profound impact of its charitable initiatives.





At Cycle Pure Agarbathi, they have always upheld a commitment to contributing to society. Over the past 77 years, the brand has been the vehicle through which 6 billion prayers have found expression, symbolising hope, faith, and the power of prayer. They continue to illuminate lives, fostering a sense of well-being and connectedness among devotees and the divine



Cycle Pure Agarbathi also champions the Gadchiroli Agarbatti Project (GAP), a transformative rural livelihood initiative launched in 2014. This project has empowered over 1,200 tribal women, significantly tripling their household earnings on average. Since its inception, Cycle Pure Agarbathi has procured over 5,500 tonnes of raw agarbattis and 8 lakh dozen cotton wicks. This initiative has evolved from an economic intervention into a powerful social movement, bringing dignity and peace to a previously marginalised region.