Crime Diary: Tehsildar Arrested For Taking ₹30K Bribe In Jalna; Youth Held For Raping Minor In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar And More |

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Unit in Jalna arrested the Badnapur tehsildar and an assistant in the tehsil office for accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 at the Badnapur tehsil office on Wednesday. The accused are identified as Tehsildar Suman Uddhavrao More (50, Satara area, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) and Assistant Nilesh Dharmaraj Gaikwad (34, Jalna).

According to details, a 28-year-old complainant owns land in Badnapur Sivar in the name of his grandfather. After the grandfather's death, he applied to register his and his uncle’s names on the 7/12 extract with the tehsil office at Badnapur. More and Gaikwad demanded Rs 30,000 for the registration. When the complainant refused to pay, he lodged a complaint with the ACB. After verifying the bribe demand, ACB officers set a trap in the tehsil office. The complainant handed Rs 30,000 to Gaikwad in front of witnesses. Gaikwad then took the money into More's cabin, and the officers arrested both accused red-handed. A case has been registered at the Badnapur police station.

The action was executed under the guidance of SP Sandeep Atole, Deputy SP Kiran Bidve, Additional SP Rajeev Talekar, and Constables Shivaji Jamdhade, Gajanan Ghaiwat, Ganesh Cheke, Ganesh Bujade and others.

Youth Held For Raping Minor In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Waluj MIDC police arrested a 21-year-old youth for eloping and raping a 12-year-old girl. The victim has been handed over to her parents. The accused has been identified as Raju Prakash Kale (21, Ranjangaon).

Police said, the victim and her parents are the native of the Buldhana district. The family was shifted to the Waluj Industrial area for work. They were living in Ranjangaon area. On December 27, the victim’s parents lodged a complaint with the Waluj MIDC police station that some unidentified person had kidnapped their 12-year-old daughter on December 26. A case was registered under the sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and IPC.

During the investigation, it was found that Raju Kale had kidnapped the girl and took her to Nizamabad in Telangana state, where he sexually abused her. Accordingly, a police team went to Nizamabad and arrested Raju and rescued the girl on December 31. The girl was later handed over to her parents.

The action was executed under the guidance of PI Avinash Aghav by PSI Pundlik Dake, Constable Priyaka Talwande, Sandeep Gadge and others.

Goon arrested for using fake number on stolen motorcycle

The City Traffic Police arrested a notorious goon for using a fake number on a stolen motorcycle on Wednesday. The arrested individual is identified as Avinash Kailash Gaikwad (27, Khandala, Vihamandwa, Paithan).

According to details, API Sachin Mirdhe, ASI AV Kadam, SW Sonawane, PM Paighavhan, RD Padle, RD Bhotkar, SD Pawar, and others were patrolling at the Central Bus Stand traffic Chowki. They observed a man coming from Siddharth Garden toward the Chowki under suspicious circumstances on a black-coloured Pulsar Bike. The police stopped him, and he identified himself as Avinash Gaikwad.

When questioned about the motorcycle's documents, he provided misleading replies. The police then checked the motorcycle's registration number MH20 DC 7473 using the checking machine. They discovered that this number was registered to a Honda Splender motorcycle, confirming that the registration number was fake. Based on the chassis and engine numbers of the motorcycle, the police found that the original registration number was MH 20 DH 0374, and the owner was Madhukar Ambhore (Bhimnagar, Bhavsinghpura). The police contacted Ambhore, who revealed that his motorcycle was stolen from CIDCO Bus Stand on December 19, and a case was registered with the Cidco MIDC police.

During strict interrogation, Avinash confessed to stealing the motorcycle. He also has a criminal background and is accused of theft and other cases.