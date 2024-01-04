Pune Metro Records 93 Lakh Ridership, Generates ₹13 Crore Revenue In 2023 | Anand Chaini

In 2023, Pune Metro witnessed a significant ridership of 93.02 lakh passengers across both its routes, marking 38.13 lakh commuters on the Pimpri-Chinchwad to Civil Court route and 54.89 lakh on the Ruby Hall to Vanaz route. The revenue for the year totalled ₹13.96 crore, with ₹6.05 crore generated from the former route and ₹7.90 crore from the latter, as per official figures.

The inaugural ceremony for the first train occurred on March 6, 2022, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, unveiling 10 stations for public use. Subsequently, on August 1, 2023, the PM inaugurated an additional 11 stations. Presently, 23.66 kilometers of the total 33.2 kilometers are accessible to the public, with the remaining 9.62 kilometers under construction.

As shared by officials, the ridership data for 2023 showcased a consistent trend: 72,770 in January, 65,229 in February, 64,446 in March, 69,486 in April, 86,652 in May, 73,506 in June, 66,830 in July, 20,47,001 in September, 20,31,801 in October, 16,72,606 in November, and 8,26,543 in December.

Correspondingly, revenue figures displayed a similar pattern: ₹10,63,332 in January, ₹9,49,133 in February, ₹9,19,268 in March, ₹10,10,003 in April, ₹12,78,118 in May, ₹10,83,310 in June, ₹9,65,589 in July, ₹3,07,39,710 in September, ₹2,98,77,196 in October, ₹2,48,53,598 in November, and ₹2,47,57,770 in December.

Commencing from January 1, 2024, Pune Metro has increased train frequencies on both routes. During peak hours (8am-11am and 4pm-8pm), trains will operate every 7.5 minutes, while non-peak hours (6am-8am, 11am-4pm, and 8pm-10pm) will witness a train every 10 minutes. The daily trips from PCMC to Civil Court have risen from 81 to 113, and from Vanaz to Ruby Hall Clinic, from 80 to 111.