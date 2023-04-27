COVID-19: Pune District reports 124 cases | Pixabay

Pune district has seen a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, with 124 new cases reported on Thursday compared to 88 cases on Wednesday. The Pune Municipal Corporation area accounted for 65 of the new cases, while the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area reported 25 new cases.

Currently, the active case tally in the district stands at 627. However, there were no new deaths reported, and the progressive death tally in the district remains at 19,767. The active tally was at 645 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Thursday reported 135 COVID-19 cases and one death, which took the tally and the toll to 11,62,457 and 19,763, respectively, a civic official said.

The addition to the tally was a drop from the 185 reported on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 754, new coronavirus infections and three deaths, the health department said in a bulletin. While the active tally is at 4,874.

Read Also Pune: enreap is now AWS Advanced Partner