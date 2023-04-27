Pune: enreap is now AWS Advanced Partner |

Pune-based IT firm enreap has one more feather in its cap - it is now recognised as an AWS Advanced Partner. AWS Advanced Partners demonstrate proven customer experience and high customer satisfaction responses with their strong team of trained and certified technical professionals.

Over the past, more than a decade, enreap has helped hundreds of companies in their digital transformation journey. It has deep technology expertise and extensive experience in helping companies fast-track their digital journeys and achieve quicker ROI. The enreap team spread across India, Singapore, and the Middle East has been helping companies make the most of their technology investments.

As Cloud has become essential in enterprise digital transformation, enreap has set up a Centre of Excellence for AWS with a lot of focus on training and building expertise, research, best practices, and frameworks.

"We are glad to be recognised by AWS as an advanced partner. This recognition establishes enreap as a credible partner with strong AWS competency, customer success, and specialisation. We are committed to ensuring that the cloud strategies of our customers are successful with our guidance and continuous optimisation," said Surinderpal Kumar, CEO of enreap.

enreap is involved in streamlining business operations in various areas, such as Software Delivery Operations, Customer Service Operations, Strategy / Management Operations and Business Support Operations.