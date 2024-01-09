COVID-19: Attention Punekars! District Has Maximum 150 JN.1 Cases | Pixabay

Pune has reported at least 150 cases of JN.1 Covid variant of the 250 cases reported so far from across Maharashtra, according to the state health department.

Currently, Pune accounts for 60 percent of the total JN.1 cases in the state.



Breakdown of JN.1 cases in other regions include Nagpur with 30 cases, Mumbai with 22, Solapur with 9, Sangli with 7, Thane with 7, Jalgaon with 4, Ahmednagar with 3, Beed with 3, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar with 2, Kolhapur with 2, Nanded with 2, Nashik with 2, Dharashiv with 2, Akola with 1, Ratnagiri with 1, Satara with 1, Sindhudurg with 1, and Yavatmal with 1 patient.

Health authorities advise residents to stay vigilant, follow safety protocols, and seek prompt medical attention if symptoms arise.

Meanwhile, Sixty-one new cases were recorded in the state on Monday, as per an official update on COVID-19 from the Public Health Department of Maharashtra.

The department also reported that 70 patients were discharged on the same day. The recovery rate in the state was recorded at 98.17 per cent while the case fatality rate stood at 1.81 per cent.

A total of 2728 COVID tests were conducted in the state on Monday, which included 1439 first RT-PCR tests and 1305 RAT tests. The positivity rate for the day was 2.23 per cent. As of today, 250 patients have been infected with the JN.1 variant in the state.