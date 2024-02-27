Court Sentences Culprit To Five Years In Jail For Chain Snatching

Representative Photo

Nashik: In a significant verdict, a local court has sentenced the culprit to five years in jail along with a fine of Rs. 10,000 for snatching a gold chain from a woman's neck, dragging her on the road and causing her grievous harm. The incident occurred on February 21, 2020, at 7:30 PM when the victim was walking in Hirawadi.

On the day of the incident, the culprit, Umesh Ashok Patil, alias Dangal, approached the victim, Sharda Chudasan and forcibly snatched a gold chain worth Rs. 20,000 from her neck, inflicting injuries on her in the process. The victim immediately reported the incident to the Panchavati Police Station and a case was registered.

After due investigation, the accused, Umesh Ashok Patil was arrested by Police Sub Inspector S.S. Bhise. Chares were filed against him following the enquiry into the case. Additional Public Prosecutor Dr. Sunita Chitalkar appeared in court on behalf of the government. After hearing both sides, Chief Judicial Magistrate Pratibha Patil pronounced the verdict, holding accused Umesh Ashok Patil guilty of the crime.