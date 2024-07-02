 Congress Rolls Up Its Sleeves in Khandesh for Assembly Elections
With an eye on contesting all seats in the state, the party has appointed observers in 11 constituencies in Jalgaon, five in Dhule, and four in Nandurbar.

Vijay Pathak
Updated: Tuesday, July 02, 2024, 04:45 PM IST
Following its success in the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party is gearing up for the upcoming Legislative Assembly polls in Maharashtra. To strengthen its position in Khandesh, observers have been appointed for 20 constituencies spread across Jalgaon, Dhule, and Nandurbar districts.

With an eye on contesting all seats in the state, the party has appointed observers in 11 constituencies in Jalgaon, five in Dhule, and four in Nandurbar. Key constituencies in Jalgaon like Amalner, Yaval-Raver, Chopda, Pachora-Bhadgaon, and Jalgaon Rural are among the party's focus areas. In Yaval constituency, Congress MLA Shirish Chaudhary's son is expected to step in, while district president Pradeep Pawar eyes Pachora-Bhadgaon.

Despite organisational challenges and internal factions, Congress remains determined to strengthen its presence in Jalgaon and prepare for the upcoming elections.

