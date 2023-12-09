Completion Of Sant Tukaram Maharaj's Grand Temple At Bhandara Dongar In Dehu Expected By 2025: Mahesh Landge | @maheshklandge

Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge shared an update on the progress of the grand temple dedicated to Sant Tukaram Maharaj at Bhandara Dongar in Dehu, revealing that 40% of the construction work has been accomplished. Anticipated to be fully completed by 2025, the temple promises to be a remarkable urban-style structure, boasting impressive dimensions—179 feet in length, 87 feet in height, and 193 feet in width.

Offering insight into the temple's design, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader described its distinctive features, including three major and 17 minor 'kalash' (pitcher pots), detailed carvings adorning the walls and ceiling, and revered idols of Vitthal-Rukmini and Sant Tukaram Maharaj. Emphasising the spaciousness, the temple will provide a huge circumambulatory path and showcase 2,200 carved idols on its outer pillars. Additionally, the temple's design includes a prominent Shringar Chowk and an outer area featuring a Nandurki tree, while construction materials such as Bansi Paharpur pink sandstone and white stone add to its elegance.

Landge mentioned the estimated cost of the project, ranging from ₹200 to 225 crore, with financial contributions being collected from devotees to support the temple's construction efforts.

Earlier this year, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the site, expressing his commitment to the creation of a magnificent Sant Tukaram Maharaj temple through collective efforts. He assured that any obstacles hindering the temple's construction would be swiftly addressed and eliminated.