Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, April 22, 2024, 03:06 PM IST
CM Eknath Shinde's Reputation Hangs In Balance Over Hingoli Seat | ANI

The Hingoli Lok Sabha seat has placed the reputation of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at stake and it is important for the Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) to win the seat. Earlier, BJP had tried to prove upper hand over Shiv Sena by declining the candidature of Hemant Patil, declared by Shiv Sena, but Shiv Sena announced the name of another candidate Baburao Kadam and surpassed BJP. Hence, it is important for Shiv Sena to win this seat.

Hingoli Lok Sabha constituency has never been a stronghold for any particular political party as there is a tradition in the constituency to change the MP after every five years.

Hemant Patil defeated Congress candidate Subhash Wankhede in 2019. However, after the change in the state politics and division in Shiv Sena. Patil joined the Shinde faction. During Lok Sabha – 2024 elections, Shiv Sena declared his name as the candidate from Hingoli, but the BJP leaders and activists opposed it, hence, Shinde announced the name of Nanded Shiv Sena district president Baburao Kadam and countered BJP.

Patil along with his supporters had even gone to Mumbai to request Shinde not to cancel his nomination, but Shinde could not do anything. However, Patil’s wife Rajashri Patil was given the candidature from Yavatmal – Washim constituency, due to the opposition to the name of sitting MP Bhavana Gawali.

Hingoli and Yavatmal – Washim constituency have become an issue of reputation for Chief Minister Shinde and hence, he himself had come to Hingoli while filling the nomination form of Baburao Kadam.

Huge preparations have been made to make Kadam victorious. A team of leaders have stationed at Hingoli and are looking after the canvassing. On the other hand, BJP had played a game by opposing the name of Patil but Shinde had played a cross card and named Kadam as the candidate due to which BJP is at the back foot. Shinde doesn't want to leave a single stone unturned to make Kadam victorious.

